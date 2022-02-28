New Mexico Senator Heinrich Tours Holloman

Sen. Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico, visited Holloman Air Force Base to learn more about the 49th Wing and its mission partners, Feb. 22, 2022.



The senator was accompanied by Ashley Beyer, field representative, Oliver Riquelme, military legislative assistant, Maj. Yvette Coddington, defense fellow, Edward Tabet-Cubero, state director and Aaron Morales, press secretary.



“I’m proud to continue supporting New Mexico’s military installations and the incredible service members dedicated to carrying out our national security missions,” said Heinrich.



During the tour the senator and his staffers learned about the various mission sets at Holloman, such as the mission partners: Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base and the 704th Test Group.



They were also able to learn how Holloman builds the backbone of combat airpower by viewing the MQ-9 and F-16 training pipeline and aircraft capabilities with MQ-9 training simulators and interacting with the static displays of both aircraft.



For the last part of the tour they visited base housing and spoke with the school liaison officer to see how Holloman is building a positive experience for members and families.

