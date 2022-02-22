Sen. Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico, visits the 704th Test Group test track, Feb. 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The test track is a 10-mile long, precision-aligned track that provides scientists and engineers a platform from which to conduct their various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7070298 VIRIN: 220222-F-ID578-1046 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.16 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.