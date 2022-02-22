Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman [Image 2 of 5]

    New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Sen. Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico, greets Col. Darren Wees, 704th Test Group commander, upon arrival to the test track, Feb. 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The 704th test group is a mission partner of the 49th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7070299
    VIRIN: 220222-F-ID578-1028
    Resolution: 6829x4878
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Mexico Senator Heinrich Tours Holloman

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

