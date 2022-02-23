Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman [Image 4 of 5]

    New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) Capt. Justin Williams, 6th Attack Squadron instructor pilot, briefs Oliver Riquelme, military legislative assistant and Maj. Yvette Coddington, defense fellow, Feb. 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The MQ-9 shown is used to instruct and learn weapons loading to produce operationally ready MQ-9 aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7070301
    VIRIN: 220223-F-ID578-1026
    Resolution: 6972x4980
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    New Mexico Senator Heinrich Tours Holloman

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

