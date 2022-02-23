(From left to right) Capt. Justin Williams, 6th Attack Squadron instructor pilot, briefs Oliver Riquelme, military legislative assistant and Maj. Yvette Coddington, defense fellow, Feb. 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The MQ-9 shown is used to instruct and learn weapons loading to produce operationally ready MQ-9 aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7070301 VIRIN: 220223-F-ID578-1026 Resolution: 6972x4980 Size: 4.71 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.