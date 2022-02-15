NMCB THREE Detail Iwakuni Seabee clears debris with 325 John Deer Skid Steer

220215-N-KT522-1063 Iwakuni, Japan. (FEB. 15, 2022) Equipment Operator Constructionman Levi, Beadlescomb from Ortonville, Michigan, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, is operating the 325 John Deer Skid Steer to clear debris from the project's site drainage pass. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aid Second Class Hunter Higgins/Released)
NMCB THREE Detail Iwakuni Seabees alongside 9th Engineering Support Battalion and Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 provide support for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Capping Project.
