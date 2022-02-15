220215-N-KT522-1063 Iwakuni, Japan. (FEB. 15, 2022) Equipment Operator Constructionman Levi, Beadlescomb from Ortonville, Michigan, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, is operating the 325 John Deer Skid Steer to clear debris from the project's site drainage pass. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aid Second Class Hunter Higgins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 20:00 Photo ID: 7069619 VIRIN: 220215-N-KT522-1063 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.12 MB Location: IWAKUNI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB THREE Detail Iwakuni Seabee clears debris with 325 John Deer Skid Steer [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 hunter higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.