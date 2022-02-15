NMCB THREE Detail Iwakuni Seabees alongside 9th Engineering Support Battalion and Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 provide support for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Capping Project.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan - U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB)-3 continue construction efforts for the landfill capping project in support of the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Iwakuni.



Seabees from NMCB-3 partnering with the 9th Engineering Support Battalion (ESB) continue horizontal construction to reduce the risk of Bird Aerial Strike Hazard (BASH) incidents by allowing MCAS Iwakuni to cut down vegetation to maintain the landfill and deter local wildlife from inhabiting areas around MCAS flight operations areas. Eliminating these areas will contribute to cost savings in aircraft maintenance and repairs as well as preventing the potential for loss of life due to inflight bird strikes. The Seabees will prepare the 13-acre landfill at the north end of the installation for a follow-on MILCON construction project per MCAS Iwakuni.



“All the equipment operators from NMCB-3 and 9th ESB are overjoyed to be able to get new licenses and operating time on this project.” Said Equipment Operator Third Class, Nickolas Vowels, Crew Leader for NMCB-3’s Detachment Iwakuni. “It's a privilege to be able to lead my fellow Seabees and Marines on the landfill project through our day to day operations, it helps me grow as a leader and them as operators.”



“I'm extremely excited to be able to operate heavy equipment alongside with Marines” says Equipment Operator Constructionman Levi Beadlescomb, from Ortinville, Michigan, Detachment Iwakunis Dispatcher.



NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.

