9th Engineer Support Battalion Marine operates a D6K Dozer cutting material to achieve proper elevation

220215-N-KT522-1054 Iwakuni, Japan. (FEB. 15, 2022) LCPL Ryan, Grekowicz, from Bay City, Michigan, Assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion, is operating a D6K Dozer cutting material to achieve proper elevation. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aid Second Class Hunter Higgins/Released)

