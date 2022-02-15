9th ESB and MWSS 172 Marines and NMCB THREE Seabees work cohesively to excavate for BASH project site

220215-N-KT522-1060 Iwakuni, Japan. (FEB. 15, 2022) Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, 9th Engineering Support Battalion, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, work as a cohesive unit to excavate and remove spillage from the landfill. NMCB-3 is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnership, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projections. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aid Petty Officer Hunter Higgins/Released)

