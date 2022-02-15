NMCB THREE Detail Iwakuni Seabee teaches 9th ESB Marine on proper use of R8 Trimble Survey System

220215-N-KT522-1035 Iwakuni, Japan. (FEB. 15, 2022) Engineering Aid Second Class Hunter Higgins, North Branch Michigan, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, Leads LCPL Vang, Lee from Saint Paul Minnesota, Assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion, in the proper set up of the R8 Trimble Survey System to ensure all 13 acres of the land fill meet proper elevations.NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aid Second Class Hunter Higgins/Released)

