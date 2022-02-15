NMCB THREE Detail Iwakuni transports roller across BASH project site

220215-N-KT522-1033 Iwakuni, Japan. (FEB. 15, 2022) Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, 9th engineering support battalion, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 transports a roller across project to stage in the yard. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aid Second Class Hunter Higgins/ Released)

