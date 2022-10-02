Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, taxis down the flight line at RAF Fairford, England, for Bomber Task Force Europe, Feb. 10, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

