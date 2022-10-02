Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, arrives at RAF Fairford, England, for a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Feb. 10, 2022. Strategic Bomber Task Force operations are conducted with NATO Allies and partners to demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
