A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, arrives at RAF Fairford, England, for a Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Feb. 10, 2022. Strategic Bomber Task Force operations are conducted with NATO Allies and partners to demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 14:10 Photo ID: 7069404 VIRIN: 220210-F-IZ285-0040 Resolution: 5543x3118 Size: 7.86 MB Location: GB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.