Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

A U.S. maintenance Airman prepares to inspect a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, after arriving at RAF Fairford, England, for Bomber Task Force Europe, Feb. 10, 2022. Strategic Bomber Task Force operations are conducted with NATO Allies and partners to demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

