Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

U.S. aircrew help unload a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, after arriving at RAF Fairford, England, for Bomber Task Force Europe, Feb. 10, 2022. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

