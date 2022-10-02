A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepares to land at RAF Fairford, England, for Bomber Task Force Europe, Feb. 10, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 14:10 Photo ID: 7069405 VIRIN: 220210-F-IZ285-0036 Resolution: 4515x2540 Size: 6.14 MB Location: GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.