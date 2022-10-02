Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

U.S. Airmen help unload a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, after arriving at RAF Fairford, England, for Bomber Task Force Europe, Feb. 10, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

