GQ HANGAR BAY

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay, Feb, 24, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

