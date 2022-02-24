Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Simon Coffee, left, from New York, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Steven Sims, from San Bernardino, California, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, rescue a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill on the flight deck, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
