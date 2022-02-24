Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Airman Ryan Newbill, from Elkhart, Indiana, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fights a simulated fire as the nozzleman during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay, Feb. 24, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:03
    Photo ID: 7067319
    VIRIN: 220224-N-IO903-1112
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GQ HANGAR BAY [Image 9 of 9], by SA Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

