Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill on the flight deck, Feb. 24, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7067315
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-TL968-1038
|Resolution:
|4830x3220
|Size:
|553.45 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
