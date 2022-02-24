Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Mariya Wrinkler, right, from Long Island, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, helps don firefighting gear on Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Simon Coffee, from New York, during a general quarters drill on the flight deck, Feb. 24, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
