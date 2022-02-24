Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Tristan Protsman, front, from Astoria, Illinois, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Riley Breza, from Red Bluff, California, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill on the flight deck, Feb 24, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:03 Photo ID: 7067313 VIRIN: 220224-N-TL968-1031 Resolution: 2232x2889 Size: 502.41 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.