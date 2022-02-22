Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland

Paratroopers part of the radio retransmissions (RETRANS) team assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare SINCGARS RT-1523 VHF Radios at Zamość, Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

