    Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland

    Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland

    ZAMOSC, POLAND

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers part of the radio retransmissions (RETRANS) team assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare SINCGARS RT-1523 VHF Radios at Zamość, Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 06:38
    Location: ZAMOSC, PL 
    This work, Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland, by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

