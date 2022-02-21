Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland

Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division directs an M1075 Palletized Load System vehicle at a tactical assembly area Feb. 21 in Zamość, Poland. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division are currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies. This event serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

