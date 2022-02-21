Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division unload food and water at a assemble area Feb. 21 in Zamość, Poland. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division are currently deployed to Poland as part of our Ironclad commitment to our Polish Allies and the NATO Alliance to deter any future aggression.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

