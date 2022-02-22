Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMOSC, POLAND

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division directs an M1075 Palletized Load System vehicle at an assembly area in Zamość, Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is deployed in support of U.S. European Command to assure our Allies and partners in the region and deter any future aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Location: ZAMOSC, PL 
