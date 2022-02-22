Paratroopers set up in Southeastern Poland

A Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division refuels an M1075 Palletized Load System vehicle in Zamość, Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is deployed in support of U.S. European Command to assure our Allies and partners in the region and deter any future aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

