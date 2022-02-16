Close in weapons system fires from USS Gonzalez during a live-fire event.

220216-N-QY794-1225 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), fires a Mark 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 16, 2022. Gonzalez is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

