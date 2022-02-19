Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor looks through naval firefighting thermal imager.

    Sailor looks through naval firefighting thermal imager.

    IONIAN SEA

    02.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    220219-N-QY794-1035 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class German Nava-Puerto, from Sanford, N.C., uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) while fighting a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Feb. 19, 2022. Gonzalez is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:02
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor looks through naval firefighting thermal imager. [Image 29 of 29], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gonzalez
    DDG 66

