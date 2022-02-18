Sailor communicates using a hand-held radio during a VBSS drill.

220218-N-QY794-1163 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2022) Lt. j.g. James Beckwith, from Hampton, Virginia, passes a message to team members during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Feb. 18, 2022. Gonzalez is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

