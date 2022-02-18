Sailor holds perimeter during a VBSS training evolution.

220218-N-QY794-1128 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jarrod Scoggins, from Las Vegas, hold a perimeter as his team boards the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise, Feb. 18, 2022. Gonzalez is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

