Sailors fight simulated fire.

220219-N-QY794-1049 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) Fireman Mario Enriquez-Sanchez, left, from Denver, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class German Nava-Puerto, from Sanford, N.C., fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Feb. 19, 2022. Gonzalez is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

