220216-N-QY794-1310 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Karl Jimenez, from Tucumcari, New Mexico operates a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 16, 2022. Gonzalez is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:02 Photo ID: 7063705 VIRIN: 220216-N-QY794-1310 Resolution: 5109x3406 Size: 998.63 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor operates weapon system during a live-fire event. [Image 29 of 29], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.