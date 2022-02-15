Staff Sgt. John T. Renfro, an Air Traffic Control Operator attached to Fox Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, poses beside the Mobile Tower System, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. Renfro and his team arrive to the Landing Zone and exchange information with the initial team to continue all communications. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7063453
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-OT114-1006
|Resolution:
|3128x4379
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting air traffic from down below
