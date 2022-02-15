Supporting air traffic from down below

Staff Sgt. John T. Renfro, an Air Traffic Control Operator attached to Fox Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, poses beside the Mobile Tower System, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. Renfro and his team arrive to the Landing Zone and exchange information with the initial team to continue all communications. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

