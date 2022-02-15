Sgt. Polinar Inocencio, an air traffic control operator attached to Foxtrot Company, 3-2 General Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, poses beside the Tactical Tower Control System, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. Polinar and his team arrive at a Landing Zone for a temporary setup for communication between them and all inbound and outbound aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7063447
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-OT114-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting air traffic from down below
