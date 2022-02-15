Staff Sgt. John T. Renfro, exchanges information with the Tactical Control Tower System, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. Renfro and his team receive all flight data from the TTCS to maintain communications with all air traffic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 04:49 Photo ID: 7063454 VIRIN: 220215-A-OT114-1007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.93 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.