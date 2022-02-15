Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7]

    Supporting air traffic from down below

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. John T. Renfro, exchanges information with the Tactical Control Tower System, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. Renfro and his team receive all flight data from the TTCS to maintain communications with all air traffic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 04:49
    Photo ID: 7063454
    VIRIN: 220215-A-OT114-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supporting air traffic from down below
    Supporting air traffic from down below
    Supporting air traffic from down below
    Supporting air traffic from down below
    Supporting air traffic from down below
    Supporting air traffic from down below
    Supporting air traffic from down below

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supporting air traffic from down below

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Traffic Control Communications Technician

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Target
    Helicopter
    Army
    Aviation
    Asia Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT