Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 04:49 Photo ID: 7063451 VIRIN: 220215-A-OT114-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.2 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.