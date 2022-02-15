Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 5 of 7]

    Supporting air traffic from down below

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pilots from Charlie Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct medical evacuation training, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. Charlie Company is assisted by the Fox Company Air Traffic Controllers during training operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

