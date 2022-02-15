Spc. Brandon Perkins, an air traffic control operator attached to Foxtrot Company, 3-2 General Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, is in position as the local controller operator, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. The Local Controller responds to inbound and outbound air traffic to maintain safe operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
This work, Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting air traffic from down below
