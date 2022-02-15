Pilots from Charlie Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct medical evacuation training, 15 Feb. 2022, Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea. Charlie Company is assisted by the Fox Company Air Traffic Controllers during training operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7063449
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-OT114-1003
|Resolution:
|5082x3630
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Supporting air traffic from down below [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
