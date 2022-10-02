SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Mechanic (Technical) 2nd Class Demire Wilson (left), from Rialto, Calif., and Gas Turbine Systems Mechanic (Technical) 3rd Class Victorine Appohsam, from Bronx, N.Y., check the fuel quality aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:44 Photo ID: 7061931 VIRIN: 220210-N-CD453-1146 Resolution: 3345x3838 Size: 2.63 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200) [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.