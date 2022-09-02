PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Lionel Aguinaldo, from Delano, Calif., receives his petty officer 3rd class pins during an advancement ceremony aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:44 Photo ID: 7061929 VIRIN: 220209-N-CD453-2011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.32 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Sailor is Frocked Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.