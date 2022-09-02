PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Quartermaster 1st Class Dewayne Lancaster, from Hollywood, Fl., writes in the deck log aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 01:43
|Photo ID:
|7061926
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-CD453-1117
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|13.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Bridge Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Samantha Oblander
