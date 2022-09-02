Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Information System Technician 2nd Class, from Richland, Wash., descends a ladder well during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

