    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Bridge Operations [Image 11 of 17]

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Bridge Operations

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Izaiah Irby (left), from Greenville, S.C., and Quartermaster Seaman Brannon Johnson (right), from Fort Worth, Texas, work on the captain’s night orders aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:43
    Photo ID: 7061921
    VIRIN: 220209-N-CD453-1109
    Resolution: 6007x3623
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Bridge Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

