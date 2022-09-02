Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Ian Shellhouse (left), from Cedartown, Ga., and Internal Communications Electrician 3rd Class Clay Cook (right), from Toledo, Ohio, conduct systems checks during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

