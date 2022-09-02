220209-N-BT068-1012 Ebeye, MARSHALL ISLANDS (February 09, 2022) Builder Constructionman Bailyn Himes from Fair Oaks, California, measuring the dimensions of an existing windowsill to use for project planning and estimating. The project is a Marshallese construction effort, aided by Seabees providing subject matter expertise and quality assurance. NMCB 3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Thomas Salas/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 18:50 Photo ID: 7061753 VIRIN: 220209-N-BT068-1012 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 303.61 KB Location: EBEYE, MH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB THREE Seabees measure windowsill at existing police station project [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nickolas Falk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.