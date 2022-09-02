NMCB THREE Seabees providing assistance for unfinished police checkpoint

220209-N-BT068-1005 Ebeye, MARSHALL ISLANDS (February 09, 2022) The Project Quality Control Specialist Builder Second Class Joseph Cantu from McCallan, Texas discussing site plans with civilian contractor to complete unfinished police checkpoint on the island of Ebeye. The project is a Marshallese construction effort, aided by Seabees providing subject matter expertise and quality assurance. NMCB 3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Thomas Salas/Released)

