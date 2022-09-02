Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB THREE Seabee measures dimensions for police check point [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCB THREE Seabee measures dimensions for police check point

    EBEYE, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nickolas Falk 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    220209-N-BT068-1015 Ebeye, MARSHALL ISLANDS (February 09, 2022) Builder Third Class Aaron Landrum from Wichita Falls, Texas. Leads a crew of five Seabees taking measurements and dimensions of a police check point at the port on Ebeye. The project is a Marshallese construction effort, aided by Seabees providing subject matter expertise and quality assurance. NMCB 3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Thomas Salas/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Location: EBEYE, MH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB THREE Seabee measures dimensions for police check point [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nickolas Falk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB THREE
    NCG1

