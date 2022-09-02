220209-N-BT068-1015 Ebeye, MARSHALL ISLANDS (February 09, 2022) Builder Third Class Aaron Landrum from Wichita Falls, Texas. Leads a crew of five Seabees taking measurements and dimensions of a police check point at the port on Ebeye. The project is a Marshallese construction effort, aided by Seabees providing subject matter expertise and quality assurance. NMCB 3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Thomas Salas/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 18:50 Photo ID: 7061754 VIRIN: 220209-N-BT068-1015 Resolution: 623x442 Size: 215.13 KB Location: EBEYE, MH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB THREE Seabee measures dimensions for police check point [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nickolas Falk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.