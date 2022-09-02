NMCB THREE Seabee assists Marshallese construction effort for police security checkpoint

220209-N-BT068-1010 Ebeye, MARSHALL ISLANDS (February 09, 2022) Utilitiesman Constructionman Dylan Coleman from Oakdale, California measures the distance between the wall and utility lines to be used inside the police security checkpoint. The project is a Marshallese construction effort, aided by Seabees providing subject matter expertise and quality assurance. NMCB 3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Thomas Salas/Released)

