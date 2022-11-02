NMCB THREE Seabees begin planning and estimating for their upcoming security post project on Marshal Islands.

EBEYE, Republic of the Marshall Islands – U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 worked with the Kwajalein Atoll Local Government (KALGOV) to support their construction of a Police Security Checkpoint, Feb. 9.

Upon completion, the project will provide a two-story security post at the primary port on the island of Ebeye, the second largest urban center in the Marshall Islands. The facility requires inputs from multiple disciplines, spanning a wide range of construction skills and capabilities. The project originally kicked off with the support of Seabees from NMCB 5, providing Subject Matter Expertise and training to local Apprentice Tradesmen. Following turnover with NMCB 5 in January, NMCB 3 has resumed the support and quality assurance efforts.

In addition to the infrastructure, the project will improve the construction skills of the local population as the Seabees share their training and knowledge, providing a lasting impact to the island for years to come.

February 9th also marked the 78th Anniversary of Kwajalein Atoll Memorial Day, one of the largest celebrations in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI). Kwajalein Atoll Memorial Day commemorates the liberation of the atoll during World War II and the enduring relationship between the U.S. and RMI.

NMCB 3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region executing high-quality construction in support of strengthening relationships, deterring aggression, and enabling expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.

